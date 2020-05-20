SHREVEPORT, La. - A 48-year-old Shreveport man was arrested on Tuesday after threatening to kill a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
Joaquin Jamon Frazier, 48, is accused of repeatedly calling and threatening to harm Det. Christopher Ardoin.
Det. Ardoin previously arrested him in February.
On May 15, 2020, a day after Frazier’s release, Det. Ardoin received a call on his department issued phone. When he picked up, the caller threatened to hurt him.
Det. Ardoin recognized the voice as Frazier. The detective messaged back asking him to stop calling. Det. Ardoin blocked the number, but hours later he received a voice message from Frazier saying he knew the number belonged to Det. Ardoin of CPSO. The voice message also included a threat to “blow his head off.”
On Saturday, May 16, Det. Demetrice Ellis obtained a warrant for Frazier’s arrest. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on May, 19, 2020 charged with unlawful communication; telephone and telecommunications devices; improper language; harassment; penalty. He is being held without bond.