SHREVEPORT, La. - A 48-year-old Shreveport man was arrested the week after threatening to kill a Caddo Parish deputy, Sheriff Steve Prator said.
Joaquin Jamon Frazier is accused of repeatedly calling and threatening to harm Det. Christopher Ardoin.
Ardoin previously arrested Frazier in February.
On May 15, a day after Frazier’s release, Ardoin received a call on his department issued phone. When he picked up, the caller threatened to hurt him.
Prator said Ardoin recognized the Frazier's voice. The detective messaged back asking him to stop calling. Ardoin then blocked the number, but hours later he received a voice message from Frazier saying he knew the number belonged to Ardoin. The voice message also included a threat to “blow his head off,” Prator said.
Det. Demetrice Ellis obtained a warrant Saturday for Frazier’s arrest. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Tuesday charged with unlawful communication, improper language and other charges. His bond has been set at $5,000.