MARSHALL, Texas - Harrison County sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher Bailey, 49, of Shreveport Saturday after an hours-long standoff on Interstate 20.
Traffic on I-20 was at a stand-still for more than three hours due to the standoff between law enforcement and a reported armed driver, who was later identified as Bailey.
“The suspect is in custody,” Lt. Jay Webb reported around noon Saturday.
“No shots were fired,” Webb said, noting that the weapon was also recovered.
The standoff took place in the middle of the interstate eastbound near the Scottsville exit.
The highway was shutdown in both directions, east and west, as a matter of safety, Webb said.
Bailey was reportedly in a stolen truck and trailer, and also wanted for warrants out of Florida and Louisiana.
At around 10:46 a.m., one driver stuck in traffic told the Marshall News Messenger that the incident had halted the traffic flow on I-20 for a little more than three hours, at the time.
Waskom Police Chief Westy Meisenheimer said his agency had been active on the scene, trying to de-congest the traffic.
“We’re diverting all westbound traffic at the 633 mile marker to Highway 80,” Meisenheimer told the newspaper around 11 a.m.
“We got the interstate closed from 633 (mile marker) to 627,” he said. “So it’s a heck of a traffic jam.”
The police chief said he believed authorities in Louisiana were helping divert traffic, too.
“It’s a total gridlock,” he said, at the time.
Authorities were successful in spiking the vehicle, bringing the driver to a halt. The swat team was on scene, negotiating with the suspect before successfully apprehending him.
Bailey was arrested for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000; unauthorized use of a vehicle; and Bossier City warrant of burglary of a habitation.