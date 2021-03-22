SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police arrested a man for firing multiple shots inside an apartment Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the home in the Highland neighborhood in the 1600 block of Creswell Avenue just after 3 a.m.
According to police, Jacob Barnett, 21, damaged several pieces of property inside the apartment and stabbing to death his girlfriend's puppy.
Barnett was booked into the city jail on domestic abuse battery, illegal use of a weapon, cruelty to animals, a felony and resisting an officer with force.
He remains jailed Monday awaiting for bond to be set.