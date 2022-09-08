SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked Tuesday night to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Thursday.
CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was taken into custody.
Agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with three unrestrained children in the backseat of the car next to a loaded AR pistol set to fire, Prator said.
"This criminal has been charged numerous times for violent crimes and illegally possessing guns and continues to take advantage of our 'let's make a deal' justice system," Prator said. "Now he is also endangering the lives of our young children. This has to stop!"
Tillman was arrested at Milam Street and Pierre Avenue for outstanding warrants for attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He was also charged with an additional felon in possession of a firearm, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, flight from an officer, three counts of cruelty to a juvenile, three counts of violation of child passenger restraint law and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
TIllman was booked into Caddo Correctional Center. His bond has been set at over $1 million.