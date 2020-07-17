SHREVEPORT, La - Detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Division have charged a man in connection with the early July attempted Robbery of a west Shreveport business.
On July 5, 2020, just before 4:30 a.m., Shreveport Police responded to the Chevron convenience store in the 2400 block of Lakeshore Drive on reports of an attempted robbery.
Officers spoke with the store clerk who disclosed that a male suspect entered the store, walked behind the counter, and attempted to steal tobacco products from the business. The clerk attempted to remove the suspect from the store at which point the suspect began punching the clerk while continuing his attempt to steal the tobacco products.
The suspect was ultimately unsuccessful in his robbery attempt and fled the business on foot.
Detectives launched an investigation into the matter and were able to identify 24-year-old Ladarius Walpool, of the 2700 block of Lakeview Road, as the person believed responsible for the robbery.
Walpool was found to be at Caddo Correctional Center where he was being held on unrelated charges.