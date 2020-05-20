SHREVEPORT, La. - A 42-year-old Shreveport man was arrested on Tuesday for domestic abuse battery with strangulation and theft of a firearm, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.
John Kevin Davis, 42, is accused of physically restraining a family member, at her residence on the 6800 block of W.70th Street, after an argument on May 8, 2020.
According to the victim, Davis grabbed her and threatened her. When she tried to yell for help, she said Davis covered her nose and mouth and pinned her down. Once he turned his back, the victim said that’s when she got up and ran next door to her neighbor’s house.
The neighbor called 911. The victim was examined by the Shreveport Fire Department and made her initial report with Shreveport Police.
When she returned home, the victim noticed her handgun was missing.
Davis was located by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Civil Division sleeping in a tent on Clyde Fant Parkway. He was arrested without incident on an active warrant obtained by Det. Demetrice Ellis. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on May, 19, 2020 and is being held without bond.