GREENWOOD, La- A Shreveport man is behind bars for driving under the influence of marijuana, according to the Greenwood Police Department. This comes as the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign is in full swing on July 4th weekend. Law enforcement is on the lookout for aggressive and impaired drivers.
On Saturday, a Greenwood Police Officer stopped a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt on the 8300 block of Highway 80.
When David Thomas, 28, was stopped, the officer smelled marijuana in his car. The officer conducted a Standardized Field Sobriety test and determined that Thomas was driving while high.
Further investigation found that Thomas had a warrant for armed robbery. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for DWI 1st Offense, Tail lamp violations, No Driver’s License, Switched License Plates, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and the Armed Robbery Warrant.