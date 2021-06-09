SHREVEPORT, La. - An unlicensed Shreveport contractor was arrested after failing to complete a home improvement job, costing the victim thousands of dollars.
In January 2021, the victim hired 55-year-old Garland Morgan Jr. to upgrade and repair her Keithville property.
After charging the victim $31,891.04, Morgan stopped coming to work and left the project unfinished.
The victim filed a complaint with the Caddo Sheriff’s Office in May.
An investigation by Det. Mike King revealed Morgan Jr.’s Louisiana Contractors license expired several years ago.
On Tuesday, Morgan turned himself in at Caddo Correctional Center.
He was arrested and charged with Home Improvement Fraud.