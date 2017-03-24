A Shreveport man was arrested for inappropriate sexual conduct with a juvenile three years ago, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.
Jimmy Carl Ross, 50, of the 7300 block of Bark Ridge Drive, was arrested for molestation of a juvenile involving a 9 year old.
Although the incident occurred three years ago, it was only recently reported to a counselor.
The Caddo Sheriff’s Office was contacted and investigated the case.
Ross was interviewed by Detective Jared Marshall and was subsequently arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Thursday.