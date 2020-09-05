Shreveport man arrested for rape of a child

SHREVEPORT, La. - Antonio Taylor, 45, of West Shreveport is now in custody and has been charged with the rape of a child under the age of 12.
The investigation began on July 1, 2020 when the victim made authorities aware of the attack. After a thorough investigation, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force and SPD procured a warrant for Taylor - charging him with one count of First Degree Rape.
Taylor was taken into custody just before noon on Friday in his home. He was found hiding in a laundry hamper and refused to cooperate with orders to surrender. K9 officer "Diesel" was deployed and Taylor was taken into custody.
Taylor was treated for a dog bite at Ochsners LSU Health Hospital then booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
Bond is set at $250,000.