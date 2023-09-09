SHREVEPORT, La. - On Friday, Caddo Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Shreveport man for robbing a local store.
Albert Fuggins, 60, of the 1200 block of Post Oak Place, was arrested after an investigation determined he robbed a store clerk at the Family Dollar located at 4915 North Market Street.
Detectives said after Fuggins entered the store, he demanded money from the store clerk's cash register while positioning his hand and arm in a manner that suggested he was holding a gun. The clerk complied and gave him an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.
Detectives arrested Fuggins and charged him with first-degree robbery. He was also charged with possession of schedule I drug (Marijuana).
He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a $50,000 bond.