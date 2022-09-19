SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man has been arrested for multiple sex crimes involving small children.
Nicholas Bovay, 41, was first arrested Sunday on a charge of pornography involving juveniles. Monday, two counts each of first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13 were added.
Shreveport police sex crimes detectives began an investigation Sunday after being contacted about the sexual assault of a small child. With the help of the Gingerbread House, detectives first arrested Bovay on the pornograpy charge.
They continued their investigation into Monday, which led to the additional charges involving juveniles.
If convicted, Bovay faces up to life in prison.