A man was arrested for two counts of sexual assault at Tyler Junior College on Sunday, April 23, according to a press release from TJC public relations.
TJC campus police detained Tavion Jamal Jones, 23, of Shreveport, at 3:30 p.m. and charged him with attempted sexual assault and sexual assault, according to the statement.
Jones allegedly assaulted two female students in Crossroads Residence Hall. Neither woman sought medical attention according the release.
Campus police interviewed victims and witnesses as part of an ongoing investigation, according to the statement.
The statement said TJC intends to pursue rigorous prosecution in the interest of providing a safe and secure campus.
Bond has been set at $75,000 on each charge.