SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man wanted for almost seven years in a murder attempt in Shreveport has been arrested.
Shreveport police said Anthony Bates, 39, had evaded capture since Sept. 5, 2016, when he was accused of firing shots at an occupied vehicle in the 1000 block of Arkansas Avenue. Officers found a bullet-riddle vehicle and learned from the two occupants that Bates allegedly fired 20 to 40 rounds from a semi-automatic rifle.
No one was injured.
SPD issued an arrest warrant for Bates, charging him with attempted second-degree murder. The SPD warrants unit, violent crimes abatement team and Shreveport city marshals found Bates Friday morning hiding under a bed in a home in the 1800 block of Patzman Street.
They also arrested Michelle Jackson, 38, for harboring a fugitive.