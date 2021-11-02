BENTON, La. - A 72-year-old Shreveport man has been arrested by Bossier Parish sheriff's detectives on charges of molestation of juveniles.
The sheriff's office said in a news release Jimmy Dillard was arrested Friday for inappropriate touching of a minor at a Princeton home and at his Shreveport home.
During an interview, deputies say Dillard admitted to inappropriately touching the two minors under the age of 13 on several occasions.
Dillard was arrested on three counts of molestation of a juvenile and three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, both of which are felonies. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His bond was set at $600,000.