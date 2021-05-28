BOSSIER CITY, La. - A Shreveport man has been arrested in the death of a Benton woman, whose body was recovered from the duck pond along East Kings Highway at Reily Lane Friday morning.
Bossier City police said in a news release, Gabriel Combs, 21, has been booked with second-degree murder in the death of Katherine Parker, 22, of Benton.
Police said an abandoned parked vehicle was found at the North Bossier Park in the 4300 block of Old Brownlee Road around 2 a.m. Friday. A large amount of blood was found outside the vehicle.
Detective began working the case as a missing person and believe Parker met an acquaintance at the park.
While conducting the investigation, and with the assistance of the Shreveport police, Bossier City detectives located Parker's body at the duck pond.
Bond for Combs has been set at $760,000.
