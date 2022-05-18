SHREVEPORT, La. - A 22-year-old Shreveport man wanted in a shooting death last December has been arrested.
Quinton Peace was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center early Tuesday morning on parish probation violation and it was found there was a murder warrant issued for his arrest.
Peace was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Chavez Sha'Montae Parker, 29, who was shot multiple times in a car in the parking lot of the Linwood Home apartments in the 700 block of West 68th Street.
A second suspect, Darius Persley, 22, was arrested several day days after the shooting.