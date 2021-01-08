SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man was arrested Thursday in connection with a late December shooting incident that left three people injured.
Jontavius Pugh, 19, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on charges of principal to attempted first-degree murder and resisting officers. No bond was set as of Friday morning.
Pugh is a suspect in a shooting that took place Dec. 29 near Prentiss and Woodford streets involving two men and a woman. All went to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said in a news release.
Violent crimes investigators got an arrest warrant for Pugh and on Thursday found him in the 3700 block of Murvon Street. Police said he ran from them but was later apprehended in the 3700 block of Peyton Street.
Pugh was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries then booked into jail upon his release.