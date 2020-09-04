SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have arrested a man following a domestic stabbing in west Shreveport Thursday night.
Police responded to the 5000 block of Greenwood Road and found Eric Stringer, 34, suffering from non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.
Detective said Stringer attacked a woman, striking her in the head with an object. When Stringer attempted to strike woman again, the victim armed herself with a knife and stabbed Stringer in what detectives believe was an act of self-defense.
Stringer was booked on one count of domestic abuse battery. He was wanted for drug possession.