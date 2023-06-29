SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man on a go-cart.
Jimitri Duane Johnson, 29, was arrested Thursday morning at his home following a brief stand-off. Police said Johnson attempted to use a small baby as a shield to prevent his arrest, but he eventually gave up. The baby was not harmed.
Johnson is charged on an outstanding warrant with felony hit-and-run in the May 29 death of Shawn Fitzgerald Williams. Additional charges of resisting with force/violence and second-degree kidnapping were added in connection with his arrest.
Police said Johnson hit Williams as he was making a U-turn in the middle of Saint Vincent Avenue then left the scene.
Williams had stopped to help a man who had a flat tire on his dirt bike. Police found Williams and his heavily damaged go-cart in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle Johnson was in was reported as stolen.
SPD warrants officers, Community Response Unit officers, the K9 team and Shreveport city marshals deputies were involved in Johnson's arrest.