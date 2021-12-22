SHREVEPORT, La. - A 59-year-old Shreveport man has been arrested following a home invasion in Westwood Park Tuesday night and a shootout with police.
Gary Sims faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder, home invasion and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Police said Sims broke into a home and fired shots at the homeowner. When police arrived Sims and officers fired shots at one another and there was a brief standoff.
Sims was injured from a K-9 bite, treated at a local hospital and booked into the city jail around 3:30 Wednesday morning.