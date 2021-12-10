SHREVEORT, La. - A 28-year-old Shreveport man has been arrested on child pornography charges.
State police say Joshua Turner faces 26 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and 21 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles.
The investigation of Turner began in November when state police received information from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office that Turner was sharing child sexual abuse material on social media.
A warrant was issued to search Turner's home.
Turner was arrested Thursday and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. His bond has not been set.