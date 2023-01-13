SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Shreveport man for distributing child pornography and possessing animal pornography, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
Detective Thomas Lites received a complaint in October against Joshua Rambin, 28, for distribution of child pornography and launched an investigation.
The investigation led Caddo detectives to Rambin’s home in the 4000 block of Westwood Park in Shreveport, where he was contacted on Jan. 12. Further investigation allegedly showed Rambin distributed two videos of child pornography and possessed a video of an adult male having sex with a dog, the sheriff said.
Rambin was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on two counts of pornography involving juveniles and one count of sexual abuse of an animal.