SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who reportedly held hostages, including a child, in a home on Saturday has been arrested.
Shreveport police charged Demario Johnson with felon in possession of a firearm.
Officers initially responded to the 4700 block of Westwood Park on a shorts fired call. They were told Johnson was holding a woman and her 10-year-old daughter hostage after firing shots at a 15-year-old girl as she escaped to call police.
However, when officers made entry into the home no one was there. They later determined the woman had escaped and was safe. And they also learned no shots were actually fired.
Investigators made contact with Johnson and found him with a gun, which he wasn't supposed to have since he has a prior felony conviction.