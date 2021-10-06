SHREVEPORT,La- Shreveport Police arrested 67 year-old David Tefertiller on hate crimes and terrorizing charges after allegedly leaving racially threatening notes at the campus of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church.
The church has found at least five notes in its parking lot over the past year with the frequency of the notes increasing over the past month.
The notes contained racially charged threats and hostile messages about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who is honored with a memorial next to the church.
Green Acres Pastor, Bishop Fred A. Caldwell Sr., declined to comment due to a concern about possible copycats.
Tefertiller was arrested outside of his home on Greenwood Road, just down the street from Green Acres. He was later released on bail, which a judge set at $100,000.