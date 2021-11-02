SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have arrested a 52-year-old man accused of raping at least six children over a period of more than 20 years, according to a news release.
Police received reports in October of a sexual assault that had happened back in the mid 2000’s. The male victim, now an adult reported that Brett Kirkman assaulted him multiple times over a 5-year period.
Detectives launched their investigation and were able to locate and interview five other males that had been assaulted by Kirkman.
Kirkman was arrested Monday on six counts of first-degree rape. No bond was set.
Police say detectives were able to track Kirkman’s crimes from 1980 through 2010 and they believe there is a possibility there are more victims. Detectives are asking anyone with any additional information to contact them at 318-673-7026 or 318-510-1803.