SHREVEPORT, La. - A 22-year-old Shreveport man wanted in a shooting death last December has been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center following extradition from Texas.
Quinton Peace was arrested Jan. 15 by Fort Worth police in Tarrant County, Texas, and has been fighting his return to Louisiana. So, the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office secured a governor's warrant, which was completed on May 11, and a Caddo sheriff's deputy picked up Peace on Tuesday.
Peace was indicted in March on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Chavez Sha'Montae Parker, 29, who was shot multiple times in a car in the parking lot of the Linwood Home apartments in the 700 block of West 68th Street.
A second suspect, Darius Persley, 22, was arrested several days after the shooting.
Peace was also booked in Caddo on separate charges of parish probation violation and attempted felony theft.