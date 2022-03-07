SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a man they say removed a catalytic converter from vehicles parked in a local business Friday night.
SPD and LSUS Police Department officers responded to the reports of a burglary in progress in the 700 block of Professional Drive. The business had a professionally monitored video system and operators were able to give officers information as the theft happened.
That information was used to locate Bobby Martin, 31, on the property. A canvas of the area led to the discovery of a duffle bag with a gun and reciprocating saw inside.
Police said Martin was only able to successfully remove one catalytic converter, but detectives have evidence he went under at least 15 vehicles at the business.
Martin was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count each of felony theft, attempted felony theft and felon in possession firearm.
