SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man has been arrested in the beating death of his grandfather, Shreveport police said Friday.
Dalton Robinson, 25 is charged with second-degree murder. He was arrested around 7 p.m. Thursday on an arrest warrant.
Shreveport police were called to the 400 block of Washington Street Thursday morning, where they found Sidney Francis Robinson, 77, dead.
Police said he had severe head trauma. The Caddo Coroner's Office also said the elder Robinson suffered lacerations from a hatchet.
This is the third homicide in Shreveport in 2023.