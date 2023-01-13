SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man has been arrested in the beating death of his grandfather, Shreveport police said Friday.
Dalton Robinson, 25 is charged with second-degree murder. He was arrested around 7 p.m. Thursday on an arrest warrant.
Shreveport police were called to the 400 block of Washington Street Thursday morning, where they found a man dead. Police said he had severe head trauma.
The Caddo Coroner's Office has not yet released the name of the victim.
This is the third homicide in Shreveport in 2023.