A Shreveport man faces several charges after allegedly hitting a 6-year-old boy Thursday afternoon.
It happened just after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Hollywood Avenue. When police arrived, they say the child was talking and responsive. He was transported to University Health.
The boy suffered a broken pelvis and cuts. Police say he'll recover.
Floyd Scroggins, 55, is charged with negligent vehicular injury, hit and run, obstruction of justice, driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance.
Witnesses led police to the intersection of Joe Louis Street and Broadway Avenue where they found the suspect's vehicle. Police also matched broken pieces of a headlight with the broken headlight on Scroggins' vehicle.