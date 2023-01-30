Cavisia Goode

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Police Violent Crime investigators have made an arrest in a weekend shooting that injured a child.

Cavisia Goode, 27, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. 

The shooting happened around 8:14 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block pf Parkridge Street. A 6-year-old child was shot in the wrist while inside a vehicle with her father. 

The child is expected to recover. 

Shreveport police encourage the public to store firearms responsibly.  

