SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested a Shreveport man Wednesday morning after they said they found hundreds of child pornography in his electronic devices, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release.
Glenderek Merritt, 25, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center and charged with 200 counts of pornography involving juveniles.
Detectives searched Merritt's home in the 9700 block of Baird Road after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Caddo sheriff's cyber crimes Det. Jared Marshall examined the media devices seized from Merritt's home and discovered over 200 files of children, as young as 4 years old, engaged in explicit sex acts, Prator said.
The investigation is ongoing and Merrit could face more charges.