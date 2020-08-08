SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have arrested a man, who was accused of robbing a couple in West Shreveport just before 6:30 a.m. on August 7.
Yesterday morning, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 3000 block of Bert Kouns at Ranchland regarding reports of an armed robbery. According to the Shreveport Police Department, once the officers arrived to the scene, they made contact with the victims who disclosed that while they were sitting in their vehicle on the parking lot of the business, a male subject opened the car door and robbed the victims at gunpoint.
The male subject was identified as LaWillie Hays, who's 34.
The Shreveport Police Department says Hays took a cell phone, car keys and he fled on foot toward Southland Park Drive.
A patrol officer, who was circulating the area, spotted Hays and attempted to stop him, but Hays fled on foot. K-9 Dice responded to the scene and took Hays into custody at a nearby apartment complex.
Following interviews with investigators, Hays was charged with Armed Robbery and Resisting an Officer and was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.