NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Shreveport man under investigation for trafficking large amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator and Natchitoches Sheriff Stuart Wright said Friday in a joint news release.
Robert Tyrone Adams, 44, was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where he is being held for the DEA.
Agents with the DEA Task Force had been investigating Adams for drug distribution in Shreveport and the surrounding area. Wednesday, Adams was spotted in the area and left Caddo Parish driving southbound on Interstate 49.
Natchitoches deputies were notified when he entered their parish. They attempted to stop Adams after seeing him commit a traffic violation.
But he didn't stop and led deputies on a chase at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Deputies used spike strips to disable his vehicle then took Adams into custody without incident.
Adams had approximately $5,000 in his possession. Two bags with suspected methamphetamine and two bags of suspected marijuana were located by deputies on the side of the roadway along the route of the pursuit. The total value of the drugs seized is $104,000.
Adams was arrested on federal charges of possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine. He also faces several traffic charges in Natchitoches Parish.