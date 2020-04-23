UPDATE posted Thursday:
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have charged a Shreveport man with illegal use of a firearm after they say he went inside a downtown hotel and fired several gunshots in the lobby.
No one was injured.
Detectives are still trying to figure out a motive behind 54-year-old James Jacobs' actions, SPD spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines said in a news release. He remains in the Shreveport City Jail.
Police were called to the Holiday Day Inn in the 100 block of Lake street after receiving reports that a man went inside and discharged a weapon. Additional rounds were fired as officers arrived, Hines said.
Sgt. Dan Sawyer deployed K-9 Renzo, who bit Jacobs on the left arm and detained him. Jacobs was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
"Quick response times and superior training from responding officers certainly prevented a very volatile situation from developing into a more tragic ordeal," Hines said in the release.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting inside the lobby of the downtown Holiday Inn in the 100 block of Lake Street.
Police say they were called by the hotel manager around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday. When police arrived they found James Jacobs. 54, armed with a handgun.
Police were able to take Jacobs into custody after a K-9 officer bit him on the arm. No one else was injured.
Police spokesman Marcus Hines said Jacobs faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon.