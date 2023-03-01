SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is in jail in connection with breaking into a home and beating a person inside.
Latrell Taylor, 32, is charged with home invasion and resisting an arrest. He also had an outstanding warrant for DWI.
Shreveport police said a home invasion was reported Tuesday in the 4000 block of Forest Oak Drive. The victim said a man forced his way inside. The victim was hit in the face.
The suspect -- later identified as Taylor -- was no longer on the scene, but officers found him in the area. He ran but officers caught up with him.