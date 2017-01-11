Shreveport Police detectives have now charged a local man with murder following their investigation into the death of a small child earlier this week.
Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on January 9, officers were called to a home located in the 1500 block of Earl Street after being informed that a baby there wasn't breathing.
The child, identified as 11 month old Mar’sharrd Ross, was transported via ambulance to University Health hospital and listed in critical condition upon arrival there. Shreveport Police Violent Crimes detectives arrived at the Earl Street home and immediately began an inquiry into what happened before police arrived.
Police learned that 44-year-old Frederick Clark brought Mar'sharrd Ross to the home from another residence and dropped off earlier that morning. They also learned that Clark had Ross for an extended period of time before leaving him at the home on Earl Street.
Marcus Hines of the Shreveport Police Department says the mother doesn't seem to be involved in what happened.
"The mother, at the time, we do believe, the baby was injured was not at the home at the time. She was hospitalized through our understanding," said Hines.
Clark was arrested and initially charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile. As the investigation continued, authorities learned Mar'sharrd died on January 9 from complications. Police say there signs of trauma, and an autopsy showed the baby didn't die of natural causes.
Clark is now charged with second degree murder, with his bond set at $1 million.