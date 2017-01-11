Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES DROPPING INTO THE 20S. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS AND EAST AND NORTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&