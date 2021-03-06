SHREVEPORT, La- A day after the discovery of a woman's body in the MLK Neighborhood, the Shreveport Police Department has charged a man in connection with her death.
Gilbert Fullerwood Jr., 49, is charged with Second Degree Murder after he allegedly shot the unidentified 39-year-old woman multiple times on Friday morning.
SPD responded to the intersection of David Raines and 7th Street just after 9 a.m. Police have not been able to confirm how long the woman had been there, or if that is where she was murdered.
This is an ongoing investigation.