SHREVEPORT, La. - A day after the discovery of a woman's body in the MLK Neighborhood, Shreveport police have arrested a man in her death.
Gilbert Fullerwood Jr., 49, was booked with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot an unidentified 39-year-old woman multiple times on Friday morning.
Police responded to the intersection of David Raines Roasd and 7th Street just after 9 a.m. Police have not been able to confirm how long the woman's bond had been there, or if that is where she was killed.
The investigation into the death continues.