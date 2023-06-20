SHREVEPORT, La. -- The discovery Sunday night of a woman who had been shot and was lying on the side of the road led to a vehicle pursuit and arrest, Shreveport police said Tuesday.
Officers got a call around 7:55 p.m. about a woman on the side of the interstate against a concrete barrier. The woman had been shot multiple times at close range with a pellet gun, causing significant injuries, police said.
Police learned she was shot during a domestic dispute while inside a vehicle then forced onto the side of the road.
Shortly afterwards, patrol officers located the vehicle the woman had been in and tried to stop the driver. They got into a short vehicle pursuit that turned into a brief foot chase.
Eventually, officers arrested Antonio Hall, 19. He's charged with domestic abuse battery and aggravated flight from an officer.
The victim is expected to recover.