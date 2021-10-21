SHREVEPORT, La. – A 53-year-old Shreveport man serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a non-unanimous conviction for firearm possession was freed Thursday as a result of a post-conviction plea deal approved in Caddo District Court, according to a news release from his attorney.
Darek Hayes as one of approximately 1,500 people serving sentences based on convictions arising from non-unanimous jury verdicts.
“We are so grateful to the Caddo Parish court and D.A.’s office for righting this wrong of the past,” said Promise of Justice attorney Claude-Michael Comeau, who represented Hayes. “We hope that courts and D.A.’s offices in other parishes will follow suit and free or re-try those who remain incarcerated as a result of non-unanimous jury verdicts.”
Hayes was convicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had several previous non-violent convictions.
Hayes was arrested on the charge in June 2007. Law enforcement officers found the firearm under a bed in a home where Hayes was visiting.
At his trial later in the year, one of the 12 jurors hearing the case did not think the state had established the gun to be in Hayes’ possession, but he was convicted anyway, Hayes' attorney said.
Hayes was adjudicated as a third-time felony offender in January 2008 and sentenced to life in prison.
Hayes is the fifth person with a non-unanimous jury verdict to get relief on a post-conviction relief application in Caddo Parish, and Caddo Parish is the fourth parish in Louisiana to begin efforts to remedy these unconstitutional convictions, according to Comeau.
Hayes will be welcomed home by his wife, three children and family in Shreveport.
“I am so grateful to finally come home to my family after all of this time. I’ve missed birthdays, Christmases, and Thanksgivings, and I can’t wait to be able to spend time with my wife and kids,” Mr. Hayes said when he was released. “I am so glad to finally be free from this unjust Jim Crow Jury sentence, and hold on to hope for everyone else across the state who is in the same position as I was in.”