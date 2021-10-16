SHREVEPORT, La. - A man accused of killing another man while intervening in a fight between his girlfriend and other women almost four years ago, was found guilty in Caddo District Court on Friday of manslaughter.
Johnathan Trayvon Kelly, 25, fled the jurisdiction following the Nov. 20, 2017 shooting of Marcus London, 29, another man who intervened in the fight. Kelly remained at-large for two years before being arrested in Georgia and extradited to Louisiana.
The seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Ramona Emanuel's court ended with their two-hour deliberation on Friday. Their verdict was unanimous.
Jurors learned that the murder resulted from a Facebook post and comments that escalated into a physical altercation between several women at an apartment complex. London intervened to break up the fight with his girlfriend and other participants before going back to their apartment.
Kelly was one of the other women's boyfriend. He pulled up in a vehicle, exited with a handgun and fired several times at London on the second-floor balcony as he attempted to enter the apartment. London, who was unarmed, was shot once in the head and once in the back. Kelly then fled. London was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds the following day.
Kelly was detained pending sentencing. When he returns to Judge Emanuel's courtroom on Jan. 6, 2022, he faces up to 40 years imprisonment without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.