John Fitzgerald Chatman

John Fitzgerald Chatman (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Shreveport man has been found guilty of shooting an AK-47 at random from his car on an interstate highway and killing another driver.

Jurors on Friday convicted John Fitzgerald Chatman, 34, of Shreveport of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of 25-year-old Donald Young of Shreveport, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said.

The crime carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The shooting occurred on Interstate 49 in central Shreveport on Dec. 17, 2016.

Both Young and his female passenger were strangers to Chatman, who was identified as a suspect after his car was involved in a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood, a news release said.

Young's passenger was not injured.

