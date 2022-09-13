SHREVEPORT, La. -- It took a Caddo Parish jury less than two hours Wednesday to find a Shreveport man guilty in the shooting and burning deaths of a couple who only tried to do a kind act.
The jury found Dewayne Watkins, 37, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kelly Jose, 43, and his wife, Heather Jose, 32. Watkins faces mandatory life in prison since the state did not seek the death penalty.
Caddo District Judge John Mosely will set a formal sentencing date.
Jury selection began Aug. 29 after multiple delays. The state and defense rested their cases Tuesday, and jurors returned today to hear closing arguments.
The Jose's met their untimely deaths after giving Watkins a ride from Mall St. Vincent on Nov. 18, 2018. He approached them there and asked to use Healther Jose's cellphone.
The couple, described by friends and family as trusting and generous, agreed to give him a ride instead. Their bodies were later found in a burning car outside an abandoned house on Penick Street.