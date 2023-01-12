SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter.
Trevarious Winslow, 27, was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the June 2019 deaths of Lee'Jerryius Traveone Baines and Chasmine Walters.
The jury was unanimous in its decision.
Baines, 29, was fatally shot once in the head during the fight at a bar in the 200 block of Texas Street. Walters, 22, also was critically wounded in the same incident and died the following day.