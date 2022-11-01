SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused of killing his former girlfriend and her male companion was convicted of the slayings Monday in Caddo District Court.
The two-man, 10-woman jury in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.'s court returned unanimous guilty-as-charged verdicts of second-degree murder against Arthur Deandre Anderson, 31, for the Nov. 19, 2016 slayings of Ashley Williams and Huey Leonard.
Anderson and Williams were previously in a relationship and had just broken up days before the murders.
Williams, 27, and her friend, Leonard, 37, were found shot after Williams’ Nissan Versa was rear-ended and knocked into a ditch in the 4000 block of Crosby Street in Shreveport. Leonard died at the scene from his injuries. Williams, who later died at the hospital, gave a dying declaration while on scene and was able to describe the vehicle that the defendant was driving.
When asked what happened to her, Williams told bystanders and initial responding officers, “Arthur Anderson shot me! Arthur shot us … please don’t let me die!”
The jury trial began on Oct. 24. The state called a number of witnesses including experts in the the areas of firearms, accident reconstruction, forensic pathology and forensic cellphone and historical cellular data analysis.
Anderson will return Nov. 29 for sentencing. He faces mandatory terms of life imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence on each count.
Anderson was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Mekisha Smith Creal and Kodie K. Smith. He was defended by Joel Pearce.