SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused of attempting to kill two individuals in 2017 was found guilty as charged in Caddo District Court this week.
Carlos Martel Lynn Smith, 43, represented himself in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.'s court. The jury, made up of five men and seven women, was unanimous in its decision that was returned Tuesday evening.
Smith was charged with shooting two male acquaintances in the 7200 block of Bethany Street Dec. 6, 2017. One victim was shot in the abdomen and hand; the other suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Both men survived the attack.
Smith will return to court May 25 to be sentenced by Mosely. Attempted murder of an individual carries a sentence of 10 to 50 years without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.