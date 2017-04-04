A man convicted of second-degree murder by Caddo Parish jury is going to prison for life.
Gerderrick Dashawn Davis, 29, was sentenced by District Judge Ramona Emanuel for the second-degree murder of Anthony Z'Bario Scott, the toddler son of his girlfriend. Scott was killed Nov. 27, 2013.
Davis was sentenced to life imprisonment without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
Davis killed the boy in their Milam Street apartment while the child's mother was at work. The unresponsive youth was taken to University Health Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead.